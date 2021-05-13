Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, May 13

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sarah Anne Ellis, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sarah Anne Ellis (née Canning) Glosdrumin, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, May 12th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Curam Unit, St. John’s Community Hospital, Ballytivnan, Sligo (non covid related). Predeceased by her husband Thomas Peter (TP), sisters Elizabeth McGrath (USA) and Brigid Dwyer, and her brother John Patrick. Dearly beloved mother of Patrick (USA), Rosarie, Kevin (Australia) and Thomas. Sarah Anne will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons and daughter, brother-in-law John McGrath, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, treasured grandchildren Tara, Karina, Georgina, Myles, Finian, Matthew & Paige, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

The funeral cortège will stop at Sarah Anne's residence at 11.30am to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for a Funeral Mass on Friday, the 14th of May 2021, at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

John Gilleran, Clondalkin, Dublin / Strokestown, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Gilleran Clondalkin, Dublin and late oof Cloonfree, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital on Wednesday, May 12. Beloved husband of the late Imelda and much loved father of Cepta, Padrig, Úna, Seán and Sinéad. Sadly missed by his loving children, sons-in-law David and Stephen, Padrig’s partner Fiona, his adored grandchildren Kate, Patrick, Seán, Fiachra, Rachael, Niamh, Finn, Emma and Ciara, brother Billy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, his much loved nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends. To view John’s Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11:30 am please see link: www.clondalkinparish.com/?page_id=1461

Mary Mulleney (nee Farrelly), Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim / Glangevlin, Co. Cavan

Mary Mulleney (nee Farrelly), Kiltynashinnagh, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Glangevlin, Co. Cavan, on May 10th 2021, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Predeceased by her sister Susan (U.S.A). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her beloved husband Patrick, brothers John and Paddy (Glangevlin), sister-in-law, Maureen (England), brothers-in-law Seamus and Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

Mary's funeral cortège will leave her residence this morning, Thursday, at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Drumcong old Cemetery. Mary's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link https://www.churchtv.ie/drumcong/. House strictly private, please.

Mary Frances Faul (née McManus), Easkey, Co Sligo / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

Mary Frances Faul (née McManus), Ocean Sound, Bunowna, Easkey, Co. Sligo and formerly of Humbert St., Tubbercurry, Great Barr, Birmingham and Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, on 11th May 2021, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Frances, son-in-law Stuart Paterson, granddaughter Fiona, great-grandson Paddy, brothers Kevin (Carrigallen), Loughlin (Carrigallen) and Ray (Birmingham), sister Margaret (Carrigallen), nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Mass of the Resurrection in the Church of St. John Evangelist, Tubbercurry, today, Thursday, May 13th, at 12 noon. The funeral will proceed to Rhue Cemetery for private internment thereafter. Mary's Requiem Mass on Thursday will be live streamed on Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/coensfuneraldirectors/

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo via https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/

May they all Rest in Peace