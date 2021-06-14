Leitrim deaths, Monday, June 14, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Cian Gray, Ballyduffy, Moyne, Longford



Cian, aged 19 years, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, following a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Cian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, mother Josephine, father Matthew, brothers Niall and Odhrán, sister Tara, much-loved grandmother Roseann (Heslin), aunts, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Cian’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Moyne, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Following government guidelines and to protect everyone dear to Cian and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie and click on Moyne. House private please

Anne (Ena) Cecilia Zwanink (née McMorrow), Dromahair, Leitrim / Sligo



Zwanink, Anne (Ena) Cecilia (née Mc Morrow), The Netherlands and formerly of Market Street, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, June 9th 2021, suddenly at Weidevogelhof Nursing Home, Delft, The Netherlands.

Loving wife of the late Len Zwanink and dear sister of the late Rose. Sadly missed by her heartbroken stepdaughter Alie, brother Brendan, grandchildren Bart and Peter, nieces Liesl, Selina, Veronica, Samantha, Yuonne, Caroline, Cora, nephews Gregory, Paul, Dermot and Kieran, Terry and Rory, sister-in-law Betty, cousins, and a host of relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing with her sister Rose (View) at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Wednesday June 16th from 5pm to 6:30pm for family and close friends only. Mass of the Resurrection for both Anne (Ena) and her sister Rose will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim on Thursday June 19th at 12 noon and will be live streamed via https://stpatricksdromahair.com. In keeping with HSE, NPHET and Public Health guidelines, attendance will be limited to 50 persons. Burials will follow in Newtownmanor Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Knock Shrine online.

Vivien Wallace (née Tahany), Creamery Road, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Vivien Wallace of Creamery Road, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Portsmouth, England peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Martin. Sadly missed by her loving children Sam, Carla and Evan, sisters Clare, Kathleen, Cerian, Harriet and Jemima, mother Pamela, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and dog Barney.

Removal on Tuesday to the Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan Town for Funeral Service and Cremation at 4pm. Due to Government guidelines Funeral Service is restricted to family and close friends. The Service may be viewed on Lakelandscrematorium.ie - click on live stream using password Lakelandsfuneral2021.

You may, if you wish, show your support to the family by standing along the route on Tuesday as the cortège makes its way past the family home on Creamery Road to Lakeland’s Crematorium at approximately 2.15pm. The route to be taken will be: Down Castle Street and across the New Line.

Rose Atkins (née McMorrow), Lavally, Ballintogher, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim



Atkins, Rose (née McMorrow), Lavally, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo and formerly of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, June 11th 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her family under the amazing care of staff at Gormanston Wood Nursing Home, Co. Meath. Former Principal of Kilross NS, Ballintogher, Co Sligo for 22 years.

Predeceased by her husband Harold. Deeply regretted by her loving children Gregory, Selina, Liesl, and Paul, sons-in-law Dan and Tom, grandchildren Angelines, Dylan, Garth, Amanda, Caitlin, Joe and Daniel, brother Brendan, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and a large circle of extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing with her sister Anne (Ena) (View) at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Wednesday June 16th from 5pm to 6:30pm for family and close friends only. Mass of the Resurrection for both Rose and her sister Anne (Ena) will be celebrated in St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, Co.Leitrim on Thursday June 17th at 12noon and will be live streamed via https://stpatricksdromahair.com. Burial will follow in Newtownmanor Cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Knock Shrine online.

Fr. Seán GILDEA OFM, Ballinarry, Riverstown, Sligo / Rossnowlagh, Donegal

Fr. Seán Gildea OFM, Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal and formerly Ballinarry, Riverstown, Co. Sligo. Fr. Seán served as a Missionary Priest in Zimbabwe for 43 years. He died peacefully on June 11th 2021 (in his 98th year) surrounded by his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at North West Hospice, Sligo, also the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the devoted care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Anne and recently deceased brother Michael (Mick), Deeply mourned by Guardian Fr. Eugene, and his brother priests at Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, sisters Nancy and Stella, brothers Willie, Paddy, Frank and Jimmy, sisters-in-law Noreen and Liala, nephews, nieces, parishioners, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Monday evening from 7 o'clock until 9 o'clock (strictly confined to his immediate family and close friends) Removal from Shivnan’s Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon at 5 o’clock, via Kilmactranny, Ballinarry and Castlebaldwin, arriving at Franciscan Friary, Rossnowlagh, to repose from 7 o'clock until 9 o'clock. Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

William (Willie) Waters - Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim / Ballinamuck, Co Longford

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Waters, Fearglass North, Mohill P.O., Co. Leitrim on Friday, 11th June 2021 peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents; William and Kate Anne and his sister; Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Carmel, daughters; Caroline, Kathleen and Noelle, sons; James and Kieran, daughters-in-law Orla and Noeleen, sons-in-law; Damien and Rory, sister; Anne, brother-in-law; Ivor, his 12 grandchildren, relatives neighbours and friends. May Willie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Willie’s remains will repose at his residence private to family and close friends, due to Covid restrictions. Willie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Monday, 14th June 2021 at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for funeral Mass at 1.00pm followed by burial to Ballinamuck new cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines.



Eugene Hughes - Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Eugene Hughes, Cullentra, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim on Friday, June 11th, 2021.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Patsy) Rooney, London / Diffreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim

Rooney Patrick (Patsy), London and late of Diffreen, Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly at the Royal Free Hospital, London. Predeceased by his brothers Liam and Joseph. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral will take place in London on Wednesday, 16th June 2021. The Rooney family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time

May they all Rest in Peace