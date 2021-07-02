Leitrim deaths - Friday, July 2, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Desie (Des) McGovern, The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Cavan



The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Elizabeth Baxter (née Prior), Corratillion, Corlough, Cavan



Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, after a short illness. She will be sadly missed by her husband Brian, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends. Rest in Peace Reposing at her home from Friday morning until removal at 11.30am on Saturday (via Devine’s Cross) arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Elizabeth’s house will be private to family and close friends. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund at Surgical 2 Ward, Cavan General Hospital C/O Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. In line with current Government restrictions, Elizabeth’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends and attendance in the Church will be limited to 50 people.

Winifred Alice Hand (née McCann), Glencar, Leitrim / Sligo / Milltownpass, Westmeath



Hand, Winifred Alice (née McCann), Milltownpass, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Gurteenaguinnell, Glencar, Co. Leitrim, June 30th 2021, peacefully in her 103rd year in the loving care of the staff of St. Camillis Private Nursing Home, Killucan, Co. Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Albert Patrick and siblings Catherine, Mary, Frank, Michael, Bridget, John, Elizabeth, Anne, Patrick, James, Teresa and Veronica. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her sister-in-law Phyllis, cousins Cassie McCaffery and Kate Oates, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 2pm on Friday, July 2nd, in St. Osnat’s Church, Glencar, Co.Leitrim followed by burial in Diffreen Cemetery. In keeping with current Government regulations, attendance will be limited 50 persons. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to a charity of your choice online at www.feehilys.ie/pay. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie.

Stephen McPadden, Leixlip, Kildare / Dowra, Leitrim



McPadden (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kilgarriff, Dowra, Co. Leitrim) June 28th, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Ryevale Nursing Home. Stephen beloved husband of Maureen and dear father of Stephen Jr., Catherine and Emma. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Stephen’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Stephen’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Saturday (Jul 3rd) at 11am on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish

William (Willie) Carroll, Clooneena, Longford / Mohill, Leitrim



William (Willie), late of Creenagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and staff of St. Joseph’s Care Centre. Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Alicia. Willie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his sister Mary McDermott (Lanesboro), niece Alicia, nephews Sean, Charles and Alexander, extended family, Philomena, Walter, Orla and Jane, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Willie’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday at 2.40pm to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 3.00pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Willie and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Teresa Wynne (née McTiernan) Urbal, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

Peacefully in Sligo University Hospital.Predeceased by her husband Michael, brothers Joe, Martin, Paddy, and her sister Bridget. Teresa will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Stephen, daughters Margaret, Patricia & Martina, daughter in law Eileen, grandchildren Dylan, Amy, Kevin & Leiagh, sister Mary, sisters in law Bernadette & Ann, many relatives, friends, and neighbours. Funeral procession will leave Martina’s residence on Friday to arrive at St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for Funeral Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in Fahy cemetery. Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Poor Clare Sisters in Drumshanbo, would be most gratefully appreciated. In accordance with government and HSE directives relating to public gatherings, funeral service will be private to family and close friends and attendance will be limited to 50 persons.

Terry Carty, Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Terry Carty, Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current Covid restrictions, house and funeral Mass are limited to family and friends, but the Mass will be relayed outside the church. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds from Terry's house to the church on Saturday and from the church to the cemetery. Family flowers only, condolence messages may be left below. Deeply loved and sadly missed by wife Heather, daughters Eimear and Niamh, mother Bridie, sister Pauline (Brian Treacy), brothers Brian (Georgia), Fergal (Sarah), family circle and many friends.

John Doyle, Brollagh Road, Aughamuldoney, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of John Doyle, Brollagh Road, Aughamuldoney, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Private cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Friday at 1.30pm. Deeply regretted and always loved by wife Susie and all the family. All enquiries to Peter Carty Funeral Director Garrison 07899913005.

Michael (Mick) Brennan The Donahies, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

Brennan, Michael (Mick) - 28th June 2021, (The Donahies, Dublin 13, formerly of Carrowclogher, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and late of Dublin Bus, Clontarf Garage), (Peacefully), surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Martin, Mary, Geraldine, Dermot, and Fiona. Very sadly missed by his wife, sons and daughters, sons-in-law Trevor and Andrew, daughters-in-law Hazel and Renata, grandchildren Eilish, Abbie, Robyn, Lucy and Ben, brothers and sisters Carmel, Teresa, Eddie, Josephine, Noel and Trudy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, good friends and neighbours. (Predeceased by his parents Martin and Mary Margaret, sister Ita and brothers Paddy, Sean, Gerry and Mel). In line with Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Friday, 2nd July. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Beaumont Hospital Foundation. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday, 2nd July, at 12pm. The Crematorium Service will be streamed live on Friday afternoon at 2pm via the following link. Dardistown Crematorium Chapel

Gus (Augustine) Mullarkey Rathfarnham, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Mullarkey – Gus (Augustine) Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Abbeytown, Boyle, Co. Roscommon (01/05/20). Following the return from Medical Research/Science in accordance with government guidelines there will be a Funeral Mass in The Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham on Saturday, 10th July 2021, at 11.00am and can be viewed online www.rathfarnhamparish.ie followed by burial at Kilmashogue Cemetery, Edmonstown Rd, Dublin 16.

May they all Rest in Peace