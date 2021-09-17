Deaths in the Leitrim area - Friday, September 17

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Madeline Dolan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



Madeline Dolan (née McPadden) Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, in the presence of her loving husband and in the tender care of the staff at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Michael, sisters Bernadette, Delia and Gretta, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening from 5p.m. until 9p.m. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/drumshanbo.html

Martha Farrell, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



Martha Farrell, Curries, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, September 15th, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Martha, predeceased by her husband Liam and son Aidan. Deeply regretted by her daughter Caroline, son-in-law Peter, grandsons Fiachra and Padraic, brother-in-law Vincent, sister-in-law Theresa, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Martha will be reposing at her daughter Caroline and son-in-law Peter's residence at Seltan Hill, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, N41 Y5PO, for family and friends only on Friday from 5 to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in Dangan Church at 10am, followed by burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. The funeral cortège will be travelling via Curries.

William (Willie) Suffin, Boyle, Co Roscommon



William (Willie) Suffin on Thursday, 16th September, late of 17 Plunkett Ave and formerly of The Spa, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Funeral arrangements later.

Mary (Baby) Kelly, Ballintogher, Co Sligo



Mary (Baby) Kelly (nee Loughlin), Drumduff, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving mother of Patrick, Michael, Paul, Mary, Nancy (Anne), Brendan and Carmel, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, Abbie, Chloe, Lorraine, Paddy, Rebecca, Robert, Sam, Adam, Matthew and Etain, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, for family and friends only. Removal on Saturday, September 18, to St. Mary’s Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

Catherine Harte, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Catherine Harte (nee Lynch) in her 94th year of Cloonlougher, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Hugh. Sadly missed by her sons Patrick and Eamonn, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her family home on Friday morning for Funeral Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Killargue at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonlougher Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be restricted to family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund.



Tommy Brady, London, and Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Tommy Brady, London, and formerly Snakiel, Killeshandra, County Cavan, September 13th 2021, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his father Pat, sadly and sorely missed by his wife Mary, daughter Caoimhe, his mother Bernadette, brothers and sisters, Mary, Bernadette, Paddy, Eddie, Ann and Cindy; nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, relatives and friends. Funeral will take place on Friday 24th September in London at 1.30pm in the Church of the Assumption, 98 Manford Way, Hainault 1G7 4DF followed by cremation.

Bernadette (Bernie) Madden, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Madden, Bernadette (Bernie), née Bligh, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Camogue, Elphin and Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - 11th September 2021, (suddenly) at her home. Predeceased by her husband Benny, parents Patsy and Bridie, and granddaughter Poppy. Bernie will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, daughter Donna and her partner Thomas, son Derek and his wife Anita, partner John, brother Robert, sisters Caroline and Deirdre, her cherished grandchildren Ben, Alex, Molly, and Lucy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Gaynor's Funeral Home, The Square, Castlerea from 6pm - 7.30pm on Monday, 20th September (walk through only). Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm on Tuesday, 21st September. Burial afterward in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on Gaynor Funeral Directors Facebook page.

May Regan, Dublin and Boyle, Co Roscommon

May Regan (née Scanlon), formerly of Mount Pleasant Lodge Nursing Home and The Plains, Boyle, Co Roscommon, 14th September 2021, in her 90th year, (peacefully) in the dignified and excellent care of the staff at Beneavin Lodge Nursing Home, Ballygall Road, Dublin 11. Predeceased by her husband, Tommy (An Garda Siochana); her great-grandson Emmet; her siblings Jo, Brid and James. Sadly missed by her children Florence (Fitzpatrick), Michael, Vincent and Des; son-in-law Brian; daughters-in-law Mairead, Michelle, Caroline and Maya; grandchildren: Colm and Aisling (Kennedy); Claire, Niall, Shane, Kathy and Shauna; Kieran, Laura and Erika; Sam, Kate, Ruby and Tom; her great-grandchildren: Rebekah and Chloe; Jack, Chloe and Ava; Ethan and Noah; Charlotte and James; her brothers, Sean and Tommie; sisters Anne, Florrie and Margaret; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, Linu and all the team at Beneavin Lodge including her two pals Mary and Bernadette and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass Friday, 17th September 2021, at 11.30am in St. Colmcille’s Church, Durrow, Co. Offaly, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.tullamoreparish.ie/livewebcam

May they all Rest in Peace.