The late Sean McPartland - Illinois, USA and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Seán McPartland, formerly of Church Street, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, passed away on September 17 last aged 84.

Seán was married to Carol and they had five children, 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He was a well known and popular member of the Allen Gaels Golf Society and travelled with them all over the world.

A decorated Army veteran, Seán was afforded the honour of a military salute at his graveside.

The following tribute was paid to Seán, the twin brother of well known Drumshanbo man Noel McPartland.

John “Sean” McPartland, age 84, proudly served 82nd Airborne Army Veteran, originally from Drumshanbo Co Leitrim Ireland, longtime resident of Hickory Hills.

Beloved husband of Carol McPartland, nee Pinkoski. Loving father of Mary (David) O'Brien, Shawn (Denise) McPartland, Michael (Dawn) McPartland, Patrick (Tanya) McPartland, and Frances (John) Sutherland.

Dearest father-in-law of the late Sean Nolan. Dearly involved grandfather of Kaitlyn (Jose) Salgado, Kerry (Fred) Cozzo, Sean Nolan, Morgan (Tom) Folliard, Madeleine McPartland, Shawn McPartland, Jr., Brendan McPartland, Shane McPartland, John McPartland, Austin McPartland, Brittany (Nick) Bomkamp, Taylor Sutherland, Alyssa Sutherland, and Carly Sutherland.

Loving involved great-grandfather of Aubree, Evan, Xander, Addeline, Nathan, Olivia, and Camden.

Loving brother of Sister Myra McPartland, Frances (Ed) McNally, the late Rosaleen (the late Pat) Brennan, twin brother to Noel (Margaret) McPartland, and Ronald (Patricia) McPartland. Uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Dearest friend of Barney and Tommy Farrelly, Tommy Lally, John Devitt, Frank Bradley, Tommy Brown, Willie Joe Casey, Joe Keane, Mike Fitzgerald, Seamus Clarke, Gerry McGhee, Ed Kapp, Bob Reilly, the late friend and partner of Tommy Reynolds, the late Paddy McManus, and the late Mixie McAndrews, the late Dave Quaid, and countless others.

Sean was a proud member of Local 147, owner operator of Reynolds and McPartland for over 30 years. Painted many newly constructed homes throughout the southwest suburbs. Sean retired in 1999.

Sean was a founding member of Gaelic Park. He was an avid golfer and traveler. Proud member for over 45 years of AA where he ran meetings 3 times a week. Helped and sponsored numerous members. He hoped he gave as much to the AA program as he received. His true impact would be impossible to be measured.

Longtime parishioner for over 50 years at St Patricia Church.

Not bad for a guy that came over on a boat from Ireland at 18 years old.

Seán's Funeral Mass took place on Friday, September 24, at St Patricia Church, 9050 South 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills, Illinois, with Interment Fairmount afterwards at Willow Hills Memorial Park.

May he Rest In Peace.