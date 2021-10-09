Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, October 9, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peter McGrath, Annaghmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Peter McGrath, Annaghmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Friday 8th October 2021 peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Funeral Arrangements Later

Bridgie Wynne (née Fox), Blackrock, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Bridgie Wynne, (née) Fox, Blackrock, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, died peacefully on 7th October 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her late husband, Johnny, daughter Marian and brother Tommy P Fox. Dearly loved Mother of Sean, Celine, Gerard and Aidan. She will be sadly missed by her son-in-law Jimmy, daughters-in-law Breda, Lisa Jane, and Mary and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her many friends, relatives and neighbours. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, 9th October, in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Facebook Drumshanbo Parish. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Keith Bedford, Naughan, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Keith Bedford, Naughan, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. 7th October 2021, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Esther, daughter Martina (Marty), Sons Tony (Rosie), Alan and Paul, grandchildren Siobhán and Áine, brothers Terry, Brian and Ian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces’ relatives and friends. Keith’s remains will leave his home on Saturday, 9th October, at 10.30am to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium for service and cremation at 11am, via Belturbet roundabout. Due to current Government & HSE guidelines, Keith’s service will be private to family and close friends only. The ceremony can be viewed online at lakelandscrematorium.ie. Click on livestream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021. As a mark of respect due to the death of Keith, Bedford Engineering, Dublin Rd, Cavan will be closed until further notice.

Kitty O'Hagan (née O'Sullivan), Swinford, Mayo / Drumlish, Longford



Kitty O'Hagan (nee O'Sullivan) Swinford, Co. Mayo and previously Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Joseph, sister Phyllis Pidgeon and her baby daughter Eimear. Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Gerard (Thurles), Siobhan, Edel and Declan, her sister Margaret McHugh (Roosky), Fiona, Sean and all her much loved nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and neighbours. Reposing at 11 Ashgrove, Swinford on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to Our Lady's Help of Christians Church, Swinford, for funeral mass at 12pm on Monday with burial after in Kilconduff Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Swinford Parish websit https://www.churchservices.tv/swinford

Rose Cunningham (née Walpole), Shankill, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



Cunningham (née Walpole) Rose (Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly Drumlish, Co. Longford) October 7, 2021. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Seamus. Predeceased by her son Dermot and his wife Anne. Deeply regretted by her children Imelda, Geraldine, Clare, Rhona and Garrett, her cherished grandchildren Georgina, Alexander, Elizabeth, Olivia and Louis, sons-in-law Mike, John, Gareth and John Paul, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, 11th October, at 11am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill and can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Numbers will be limited at the church and please respect social distancing and mask wearing protocols at all times. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice: https://olh.ie/

Hugh Patrick (Patsy) Murray, Manchester, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Hugh Patrick (Patsy) Murray, Sale, Manchester and formerly of Kinkeen, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, peacefully in Manchester on 30th September 2021. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Elizabeth and sisters Molly and Kathleen. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Lavelle, Ardoone, Belmullet) and dear father of Shane, Aidan and Sinéad. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Emily, Rosie, Lily, Daisy, Scarlett, Olly, Orla, Bella, Indie and Reevie, great grandchild Luna, brothers Tommy and Peeney, relatives and many friends. Remains reposing at McDonnell’s Funeral Home, Belmullet on Saturday morning from 10.30 until 12 noon. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Holy Family on Saturday afternoon for Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock, followed by burial in Tarmoncarra Cemetery.

Elizabeth Mulvey, New York, U.S.A. / Derrane, Co Roscommon / Dowra, Co Leitrim

Elizabeth Mulvey (nee McCormack), New York and formerly of Sallymount, Derrane, Co Roscommon, September 9th, 2021. (Suddenly), in New York, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Gerry (formerly of Tullynapurtlin, Dowra, Co Leitrim), parents Michael and Mary Anne, brothers Tom Joe, Paddy and Michael, sisters Mary Kate Hickey, Ellen Anne Duffy and Bridie (Sr Asicus). Elizabeth will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sisters Una Farrell (Ballintubber) and Teresa Harlow (Nottingham), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass of the Resurrection in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Derrane on Saturday, (October 9th) at 12.30 with burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.