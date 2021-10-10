Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, October 10, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peter McGrath, Aughamore, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Peter McGrath , Aughamore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Friday 8th October 2021 peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, surrounding by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents; John and Rose McGrath. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Pauline, his sons; Mark, Ciaran, Declan and Conor, brothers; Seanie and Martin, sisters; Roisin and Helen, grandchildren; Isla and Evelyn, Declan’s partner; Andia, extended family, neighbours and friends. Peter’s remains will repose at his residence on Saturday, 9th of October, 2021 from 5.00pm – 8.00pm private to family, neighbours and close friends, in light of Covid restrictions. Peter’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Sunday, 10th of October 2021, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for funeral Mass at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie Barry (née Hunt), Ballybrack, Dublin / Glencar, Leitrim

Barry (née Hunt) (Ballybrack, Co. Dublin and formerly of Glencar, Co. Leitrim) – October 8th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. Annie; dearly beloved wife and best friend of Andy, much loved mother of Christine, Angie, Philip, Gerard, and Alan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, son-in-law Des, her adored grandchildren Yvonne, Karen, Shannon, Daniel, Jonathon, Alan and Cían, great-grandson Lorcán, her sisters Mary and Rose, brother Liam, extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Ann Staunton (née McGowan), Keelagh, Mohill, Leitrim



Ann Staunton, (nee McGowan) Keelagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on October 8th 2021 at the North West Hospice, Sligo. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Kieran, daughters Ann-Marie and Louise and son Cyril; by her brother Francis and sisters Helen, Mary, Jacinta, Phil, Lourda and Michelle; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Cloonturk on Monday 11th October at 12 noon followed by burial in Mohill Cemetery. No flowers please, donations if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House strictly private please Ann’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Mary McPartlin, Toothfield, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Mary Mc Partlin, Toothfield , Manorhamilton, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital in her 101st year. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Removal on Sunday to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Cloonclare Cemetery. Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass will be private to family, close friends and neighbours only please. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.churchtv.ie/manorhamilton/.

Kitty O'Hagan (née O'Sullivan), Swinford, Mayo / Drumlish, Longford



Kitty O'Hagan (nee O'Sullivan) Swinford, Co. Mayo and previously Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Joseph, sister Phyllis Pidgeon and her baby daughter Eimear. Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Gerard (Thurles), Siobhan, Edel and Declan, her sister Margaret McHugh (Roosky), Fiona, Sean and all her much loved nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and neighbours. Removal to Our Lady's Help of Christians Church, Swinford, for funeral mass at 12pm on Monday with burial after in Kilconduff Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Swinford Parish website https://www.churchservices.tv/swinford

Rose Cunningham (née Walpole), Shankill, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



Cunningham (née Walpole) Rose (Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly Drumlish, Co. Longford) October 7, 2021. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Seamus. Predeceased by her son Dermot and his wife Anne. Deeply regretted by her children Imelda, Geraldine, Clare, Rhona and Garrett, her cherished grandchildren Georgina, Alexander, Elizabeth, Olivia and Louis, sons-in-law Mike, John, Gareth and John Paul, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, 11th October, at 11am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill and can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Numbers will be limited at the church and please respect social distancing and mask wearing protocols at all times. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice: https://olh.ie/

May they all Rest in Peace.