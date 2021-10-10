Search

10/10/2021

Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, October 10, 2021

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peter McGrath, Aughamore, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Peter McGrath , Aughamore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Friday 8th October 2021 peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, surrounding by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents; John and Rose McGrath. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Pauline, his sons; Mark, Ciaran, Declan and Conor, brothers; Seanie and Martin, sisters; Roisin and Helen, grandchildren; Isla and Evelyn, Declan’s partner; Andia, extended family, neighbours and friends. Peter’s remains will repose at his residence on Saturday, 9th of October, 2021 from 5.00pm – 8.00pm private to family, neighbours and close friends, in light of Covid restrictions. Peter’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Sunday, 10th of October 2021, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for funeral Mass at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie Barry (née Hunt), Ballybrack, Dublin / Glencar, Leitrim

Barry (née Hunt) (Ballybrack, Co. Dublin and formerly of Glencar, Co. Leitrim) – October 8th 2021 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. Annie; dearly beloved wife and best friend of Andy, much loved mother of Christine, Angie, Philip, Gerard, and Alan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, son-in-law Des, her adored grandchildren Yvonne, Karen, Shannon, Daniel, Jonathon, Alan and Cían, great-grandson Lorcán, her sisters Mary and Rose, brother Liam, extended family and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Ann Staunton (née McGowan), Keelagh, Mohill, Leitrim

Ann Staunton, (nee McGowan) Keelagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, on October 8th 2021 at the North West Hospice, Sligo. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Kieran, daughters Ann-Marie and Louise and son Cyril; by her brother Francis and sisters Helen, Mary, Jacinta, Phil, Lourda and Michelle; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Cloonturk on Monday 11th October at 12 noon followed by burial in Mohill Cemetery.  No flowers please, donations if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House strictly private please Ann’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Mary McPartlin, Toothfield, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Mary Mc Partlin, Toothfield , Manorhamilton, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital in her 101st year. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Removal on Sunday to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in Cloonclare Cemetery. Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass will be private to family, close friends and neighbours only please. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.churchtv.ie/manorhamilton/.

Kitty O'Hagan (née O'Sullivan), Swinford, Mayo / Drumlish, Longford

Kitty O'Hagan (nee O'Sullivan) Swinford, Co. Mayo and previously Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her brother Joseph, sister Phyllis Pidgeon and her baby daughter Eimear. Sadly missed by her heartbroken children Gerard (Thurles), Siobhan, Edel and Declan, her sister Margaret McHugh (Roosky), Fiona, Sean and all her much loved nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, relatives and neighbours. Removal to Our Lady's Help of Christians Church, Swinford, for funeral mass at 12pm on Monday with burial after in Kilconduff Cemetery. House strictly private on Monday. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Swinford Parish website https://www.churchservices.tv/swinford

Rose Cunningham (née Walpole), Shankill, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford

Cunningham (née Walpole) Rose (Shankill, Co. Dublin and formerly Drumlish, Co. Longford) October 7, 2021. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Seamus. Predeceased by her son Dermot and his wife Anne. Deeply regretted by her children Imelda, Geraldine, Clare, Rhona and Garrett, her cherished grandchildren Georgina, Alexander, Elizabeth, Olivia and Louis, sons-in-law Mike, John, Gareth and John Paul, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday, 11th October, at 11am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill and can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Numbers will be limited at the church and please respect social distancing and mask wearing protocols at all times. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Blackrock Hospice: https://olh.ie/

May they all Rest in Peace.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media