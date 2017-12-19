Funding approved for Autistic Spectrum Disorder unit at Drumshanbo NS

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed funding approval for a new Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) unit at St Patrick’s National School in Drumshanbo.

“I am delighted that this funding has been approved by the Department of Education for this two classroom ASD unit.

“This announcement clearly demonstrates the Government’s commitment to supporting children with special educational needs.

“This funding allocation is great news for school and works will proceed once the tendering process has been completed.

“It is important to note that no details are given in relation to the amount of the grant-aid approved as the publication of the level of funding could prejudice the tendering process.

“The School Building Unit will issue a detailed letter informing the school of the amount of grant aid sanctioned by the Department,” he said.