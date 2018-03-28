Volunteers needed in Leitrim for Fáilte Isteach

Leitrim Development Company, in conjunction with the Third Age Programme and Leitrim International Community group, is developing a Fáilte Isteach project for Leitrim.

Fáilte Isteach is a community project where volunteers welcome migrants to their community by delivering a conversational English class.

They are looking for volunteers who are interested in delivering conversational English classes to migrants in Leitrim. No prior teaching experience is required.

If you can speak English fluently, have some time to spare and enjoy immersing yourself in new cultures- you are fully qualified. All volunteers will have the opportunity to benefit from training and support and are also supplied with Fáilte Isteach training materials. Classes are conversation focused and aim to be non judgemental and student centred. Garda vetting will apply.

There are currently 110 Fáilte Isteach groups all over Ireland and ongoing training and support is provided throughout the project.

For more information or to register your interest in volunteering on this project, contact Kathleen at 071-9641770 or Bernie at 071-9631715, email info@ldco.ie or register your interest on www.volunteerinleitrim.ie where the volunteer role description for this position is available.