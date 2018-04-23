PJ Rigney of The Shed Distillery finalist in Entrepreneur Awards

Drumshanbo based businessman PJ Rigney of The Shed Distillery is a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

The alcohol developer is one of 24 finalists for the 2018 award. He is listed in the Emerging Category.



The finalists have been shortlisted from over 110 nominations received from across the island of Ireland by an independent judging panel of previous winners, chaired by Anne Heraty, CEO of CPL Resources Plc, and winner of the 2006 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ award.



Now in its 21st year, the programme, has established itself as a world-class development programme that supports, promotes, and connects a prodigious community of entrepreneurs, championing entrepreneurship throughout the island of Ireland and around the world.



This year’s finalists will join more than 70 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ alumni for a week of executive education and exclusive corporate insights in Oxford and London in May.

With a recent survey of the EOY Alumni group finding that 62% of the Alumni see opportunities around Brexit, many of the sessions will focus on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Irish business in the advent of Brexit.



The 2018 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ will go on to represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur of The Year in Monaco in June 2019.