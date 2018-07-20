Leitrim Calling puts Tesco Community Fund donation to good use

Leitrim Calling is a local cause that has benefitted from the Tesco Community Fund. Founded in 2007, Leitrim Calling is a confidential friendly telephone call service available to the older and vulnerable people living in Leitrim.



Volunteers make free, friendly, confidential phone calls every week Monday to Friday, Bank Holidays and Christmas Day to about 100 active service users. Initially set up to address the issues of loneliness and rural isolation by befriending older people living alone, the service now addresses a range of further needs and has recently expanded to also include people of any age, who are feeling lonely or facing difficult challenges in their lives.



Marion Quigley, Co-ordinator at Leitrim Calling, explains why the service was founded.



“Leitrim is unique in that it has a higher (12.5%) than average proportion of older people living in the county, coupled with the fact that many of these people are living in remote rural areas.



“In 2007 this was worsened due to the crash which saw many young people emigrate, leaving more people alone and isolated, so the service couldn’t have started up at a better time.”



Leitrim Calling plans to use the support from the Tesco Community Fund to print “Tips for Wellness & Security” flyers for their service users.



“Our idea is to provide a flyer people can keep on the fridge with tips for staying well during the winter months, personal care, safety around the home, keeping private information secure and confidential, increasing awareness of scams, taking care collecting pensions or answering the door,” explains Marion.



Christine Heffernan, Director of Corporate Affairs, Tesco Ireland said: “It’s wonderful to see the impact that the Community Fund can have in the locality.



“Leitrim Calling is a fantastic example of the community-based services. Tesco loves to support and we wish them every continued success for the coming years. Irish people have a strong commitment to charitable and community causes, and we are proud to be able to support local good causes through our Community Fund.”



To nominate a local cause to participate in the Tesco Community Fund, simply call in to your local store and complete a nomination form.

Read Also:

Gallery | Annie Cullen says thanks to all who made her 100th Birthday such a wonderful day