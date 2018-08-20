Success for Leitrim competitors at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

The curtain came down on the 2018 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann last night in Drogheda and it proved to be a successful week for a number of Leitrim competitors.

In the miscellaneous, U12 category, Tiarnán Ó Ceileachair from CCE Drumshanbo was awarded second place while Na Sioga from CCE Drumsna placed second in the 8-hand Céilí Dancing, ladies U-12.

In the 4-hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies U12, Cailiní Cora Droma Ruisc claimed third place.

Senior All Ireland Céilí Band winners... Blackwater Céilí Band! Comhghairdeas ó chroí - tuillte go maith a chairde. #FleadhTV pic.twitter.com/U9MXIuYP8R — FleadhTV (@FleadhTV) August 19, 2018

Read Also:

Leitrim Rose selected to appear on stage in The Dome