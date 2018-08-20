Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2018
Success for Leitrim competitors at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann
The curtain came down on the 2018 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann last night in Drogheda and it proved to be a successful week for a number of Leitrim competitors.
In the miscellaneous, U12 category, Tiarnán Ó Ceileachair from CCE Drumshanbo was awarded second place while Na Sioga from CCE Drumsna placed second in the 8-hand Céilí Dancing, ladies U-12.
In the 4-hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies U12, Cailiní Cora Droma Ruisc claimed third place.
Senior All Ireland Céilí Band winners... Blackwater Céilí Band! Comhghairdeas ó chroí - tuillte go maith a chairde. #FleadhTV pic.twitter.com/U9MXIuYP8R— FleadhTV (@FleadhTV) August 19, 2018
