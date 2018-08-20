Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2018

Success for Leitrim competitors at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Success for Leitrim competitors at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

The curtain came down on the 2018 Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann last night in Drogheda and it proved to be a successful week for a number of Leitrim competitors.

In the miscellaneous, U12 category, Tiarnán Ó Ceileachair from CCE Drumshanbo was awarded second place while Na Sioga from CCE Drumsna placed second in the 8-hand Céilí Dancing, ladies U-12.

In the 4-hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies U12, Cailiní Cora Droma Ruisc claimed third place.

Read Also:

Leitrim Rose selected to appear on stage in The Dome