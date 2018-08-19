Leitrim Rose selected to appear on stage in The Dome

Leitrim will be representing the North West in the Rose of Tralee finals on Monday and Tuesday.

elda Scally was ione of the 32 Roses selected to meet Dáithi ÓSé on stage and appear on TV on Monday and Tuesday, August 20 and 21.

Unfortunately, Sligo, Donegal, Cavan, Roscommon and Longford will not have a representative this year but Leitrim will have Imelda Scally on stage.

Imelda is originally from Loughglynn in Co. Roscommon and currently works at the Landmark hotel in Carrick on Shannon as their Wedding Sales Manager and was the recipient of this years Best Wedding Coordinator.

