Some power restored but 54 still affected by Drumshanbo outage
Power outages affecting homes in the wider Drumshanbo area.
Although power has been restored to a number of homes and businesses in the Drumshanbo area, 54 premises remain without power this afternoon.
According to the latest update from ESB Networks, the remaining properties in the Drumshanbo/Arigna area will be without power until 9pm tonight.
ESB Networks have apologised for the loss of supply and said staff are currently working to restore power as quickly as possible.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on