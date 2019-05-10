Reelin’ in the Years in Drumshanbo

If traditional music, song, dance and craic is something you enjoy, then Reelin’ In The Years is for you! That’s the title of the concert to celebrate 21 years of the Drumshanbo Traditional Irish Music course which will be held on Friday, May 17 at 8:30pm in the Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo.

Featuring current students, graduates, tutors and special guests including Charlie McGettigan, the evening is guaranteed to be entertaining and full of energy. Drawing on the pool of over two hundred students that have participated on the Trad course since it was established in 1997, the event will include some of the music and songs that have been performed in the annual charity concerts.

For anybody interested in finding out more about this course, which is administered by the Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSL ETB), Friday, 17 provides an ideal opportunity to meet students, graduates, tutors and see the results of their musical endeavours.

The evening will also see the launch of ‘Ceol agus Cairdeas - A Study of the Drumshanbo Traditional Irish Music course 2007 - 2017’ which was compiled by Mary Ellen McCann, a current student of the course. This qualitative report explores the experiences of nineteen students and highlights the therapeutic, social and confidence-building benefits that they enjoyed as a result of doing the course. It is well documented that learning music, singing and dancing contributes significantly to a person’s physical and mental health and this report, which will be available on the night, is a powerful testament to the work of the MSL ETB and the staff of Drumshanbo College of Further Education.

Drumshanbo has a strong heritage of enterprise and innovation, as demonstrated by the Laird family who ensured that the town was one of the first in Ireland to have electricity in the early 1900s and, more recently, by the success of the many businesses in the Food Hub. So it is no surprise that, following the success of the week-long Joe Mooney summer school, a course in traditional Irish music, song and dance was established in the town. That this course is one of the only courses of its kind in the country and that it has attracted students from all over Ireland and abroad, some of whom have settled in the area, is further evidence of the enterprising spirit that continues in Drumshanbo.

Drumshanbo College of Further Education, now based in the Enterprise Centre out the Hilly Road, are now accepting applications for September 2019 in their three courses - Traditional Irish Music, Business Administration and Tourism. Interested parties can make contact by emailing vtosleitrim@msletb.ie, by calling Sean Bailey on 086-0624200 or by visiting the Facebook page ‘Drumshanbo Irish Music course’.