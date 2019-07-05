Extraordinary Leitrim brothers complete Ultra Trail in Italy

Extraordinary brothers Ricki and Brian Wynne from Drumshanbo have just completed the Lavaredo Ultra Trail in the Dolomite mountains in Italy.

Ricki, Brian and Alan are ultra marathon runner, unfortunately Alan had to pull out due to injury but was there to help crew for the race.

Ricki and Brian took part in the race that was 120km long and they climbed 5800m in total on Friday, June 30.

The race started at 11pm at night, which was an added challenge as well as the extreme 38 degree hear. There were 1900 runners in the race and the Drumshanbo boys finished with the best of them! Ricki finished 20th and Brian 31st in the male section.

According to Triona Wynne, Ricki's wife "The only people to beat them in the race were the elite and professional athletes!" Ricki is part of the Drumshanbo Athletic Club and Brian lives in Norway so trains in the mountain there. The three brothers are former Leitrim Gaels players but are now all fully focused on Ultra Marathon running.



You can follow the three brothers on Instagram @theultrawynners

You can also find out more information on their recent race on www.ultratrail.it

