Review of signs at Drumshanbo roundabout to take place soon

Leitrim county Council said they will review the current layout of Drumshanbo roundabout and erect signage accordingly.



Cllr Enda McGloin called on the council to review signage at the Mayflower roundabout in Drumshanbo at the Ballinamore Municipal District meeting on Monday, September 23.



He said “there is confusion where people emerge from the Mart Road and wish to travel on to North Leitrim. On occasions, motorists drive up the Furniss Hill Road rather than taking the third exit.” He asked for more signage.

Council Engineer Darragh O'Boyle said the advanced signage is adequate but he will look at relocating the signs.

