Almost half of Leitrim speeding cases struck out

Almost half, 49.4% of speeding summons in Leitrim were struck out in courts since 2017.



The details released by the Courts Service shows that Leitrim goes along the national trend having almost half of speeding cases thrown out in court with no conviction.

The figures relate to 2017, 2018 and the first half of 2019.



For most of the cases the summonses were meant to be served on motorists who failed to pay fixed-charge penalty notices but Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said a variety of issues, including the offenders evading the service, can contribute to the summons not being served.



Three-quarters of speeding offences were struck out due to summons not being served in Manorhamilton during in the past three years.



Monaghan was the county with the highest rate of non service with 61%, Cavan had 55.1%, Cavan %4%, Longford 49.7%, Donegal 46% and Roscommon 45.5%.



When a summons is struck out the Gardai say they cannot make an application to the court office to reissue the summons.

The Courts Service data also revealed that the-thirds of people convicted in court for speeding did not have their licence recorded so that penalty points could be applied.

