Drumshanbo Spinathon in aid of the Capuchin Day Centre for homeless people this Saturday, December 7

Some very dedicated volunteers will be spinning their way to raising much needed funds for the Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People in Dublin this Saturday, December 7 in Drumshanbo town.

The event will run from 8am to 8pm and organisers are hoping that the people of the local area get behind the event to raise much needed money to help those who are facing a difficult Christmas this year.

In 1969 Dublin was a hungry place. Horse-drawn carts still rattled up and down the cobbled quays, if you did not have it, you went without..that included food.

Of course it was always the poor who didn’t have. So a Capuchin Brother, Kevin Crowley, one October day, with a large pot, ingredients and a gas cooker, started doling out soup to the destitute on his doorstep, in Church Street.

50 years on, Brother Kevin is still doing the same thing.

The Drumshanbo annual spinathon will be held this Saturday, December 7 and every cent raised from this event will go directly to Brother Kevin to help to fund his vital work with the homeless.

There will be lots of entertainment on the day, with the Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year and Drumshanbo native, Noel McPartland, picking the winning ticket of prizes of €400.

So please come along and show your support for this special charity this festive season.

For further information on the spinathon please contact the organisers on 086 3856791.