Reindeer spotted in Leitrim .... caution advised for motorists

Reindeer ... or maybe a different type of wild deer have been increasing in population in the Drumshanbo area this year.

As it is Christmas Eve motorists are advised to be cautious of any deer (especially special reindeer) crossing the road in the Drumshanbo area but also across the county.

Sinn Féin Cllr Brendan Barry has requested Leitrim County Council to erect warning signage that deer may be crossing on the R208 between Drumshanbo and Drumcong. He said “sightings of deer on this road are becoming increasingly more frequent.”

Cllr Paddy O’Rourke asked where are the deer coming from and he was told they were escaping the clear out of forestry.

Cllr Gerry Dolan said he saw “six deer walking towards him on the Drumkeerin road.”

Leitrim County Council said the district office will erect deer signs at this location in the new year.

