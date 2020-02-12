Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

The Lough Allen Hotel, Spa and Leisure Centre are currently recruiting for the following fulll and part-time positions: Bar and Waiting Staff; Receptionists; Houskeeping staff and Porters; Chefs (all grades); Kitchen Porters; Spa Therapists; Leisure Centre Staff and Swimming Instructors.

The Leitrim Design House invites applications for the position of Gallery Assistant.

Applications are invited for the post of Childcare Supervisor at Croghan Fairy Bush.

Applications are being sought for Special Education Teacher (job sharing post) in St Patrick's NS, Tarmon.

County Leitrim Job Club is offering courses in Ballinamore from February 18 to March 13.

The OPW is inviting applications for an Apprenticeship in the Craft of Steoncutting and Stonemasonry in the Office of Public Works National Monuments Service.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer.