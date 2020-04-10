No lodgement service available at Drumshanbo and Mohill Bank of Ireland ATMs

Confusion has arisen over what bank services are still being offered in Mohill and Drumshanbo following the closure of branches in both towns as a result of Covid-19.

Customers had reported difficulties in using Bank of Ireland ATMs outside of both branches since the branches closed.

A spokesperson for Bank of Ireland has since confirmed to the Leitrim Observer that the ATMs in Drumshanbo and Mohill are operational and “have not experienced any disruption to service”, however, he noted that since the temporary closure of the branches these ATMs have been available for cash withdrawals only, not lodgements.

In a short statement issued this week, Bank of Ireland stated: “The temporary branch closures we announced on 23 March allow colleagues from those branches to support the bank’s larger branches and help contact centres manage the increased volume of customers requiring Covid-19 support, especially for mortgage and SME loan payment breaks.

“These changes also refocus our branch network to our larger locations, which will help us support social distancing.

“We know this will inconvenience some customers and we apologise for that but this is how we can best play our part in curtailing Covid-19 while focusing our resources on the banking services most in demand by customers right now.”

161 Bank of Ireland branches nationwide remain open as normal across the country but only Carrick-on-Shannon branch maintains full customer services operations.

Manorhamilton Bank of Ireland customers can still avail of self-service options.

Bank of Ireland said business customers can be assured that Business on Line, 365 online, and mobile banking services are also available 24/7 for a range of banking services.

However some customers have complained that they are unable to travel to other locations in the county to avail of services.

“For customers who may not be in a position to travel to a nearby branch themselves, our new Cocooning Support service allows them to authorise a neighbour or friend to make cash withdrawals and lodgements in a branch on their behalf,” added the spokesperson for the Bank.

“All a customer has to do is complete the “Cocooning Support” form and then ask the nominated friend or neighbour to return it to us. The form is available on our website www.bankofireland.com.”