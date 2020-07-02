Adult education IT course

Would you like to become more confident working online and remotely? Become a qualified IT administrator after 9 months.

Course in Drumshanbo Enterprise Centre will start in September 2020. The course content which will include Microsoft Teams and Office 365 (the main applications used in industry and third level courses).



In addition to face to face classes, course content will be available on Moodle which will allow for more flexible learning.

Learners will also have an opportunity to learn Payroll and Computerised Accounts whilst on the course.



Apply online through fetchcourses.ie (course code 282532), for more information email phyllisheduan@msletb.ie or telephone (071) 9641085.