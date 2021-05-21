The Shed Distillery will reopen on June 7 with a Gin Cocktail Experience

The weather might be bleak this weekend but we have plenty to look forward to ... such as a Gin Cocktail Experience!

The Shed Distillery, Drumshanbo has announced it is re-opening on June 7.

Immerse yourself in a curious, self guided experience and indulge in a refreshing "al fresco" Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin Cocktail on The Shed Distillery Terrace.

The Jackalope Cafe is currently open for takeaway food and coffees.