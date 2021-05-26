Back closureswill leave no night time ATM from Bundoran to Carrick-on-Shannon

With the closing of Bank of Ireland branches in Manorhamilton and Drumshanbo in September this year, the public could be left without access to cash at night from Bundoran to Carrick-on-Shannon and from Enniskillen to Sligo.



Bank of Ireland responded to recent questions about their closures saying that there will be no delay in closing the banks this September.

In both Manorhamilton and Drumshanbo when the Bank of Ireland branch closes “this will include the decommissioning of the ATM,” stated the letter to the council.

Francesca McDonagh on behalf of the bank wrote “cash will be available from the local post office” as part of a partnership with An Post.



At the Manorhamilton Municipal meeting last week, Cllr Felim Gurn was not happy with the reply and said there should be an opportunity for the community to take over the ATM.

He said once it is gone “there is no chance of it coming back.” The post office in Manorhamilton is now in SuperValu, which he points out closes at 9pm. “The problem is the night-time economy,” he added.

Cllr Gurn said from “Sligo to Enniskillen, Bundoran to Carrick-on-Shannon there will be no ATM available at night.”

Cllr Justin Warnock pointed out that in Bundoran a youth group took over the AIB ATM.

Cllr Mary Bohan said the ATM was an “essential service.”

The councillors agreed this was the wrong message to go out as we try to “re-open society.”



At Monday's Ballinamore Municipal District meeting, councillors expressed concerns over banking facilities in Drumshanbo noting that the closure of the Bank of Ireland branch in September will leave the town with no bank facilities.

Cllr Gerry Dolan sought an update on the situation.

Cllr Enda McGloin said that the loss of the ATM would, in particular, also mean the loss of lodgement and withdrawal facilities for locals and tourists.

“In preliminary discussion with the Bank of Ireland they say that they need a full secured containment for any ATM facility and this won't be possible with the branch closure so we won't have an ATM remaining in the town (on the street) independent of the bank,” he observed.

He said that he was “at a loss” to know what to do about the loss of the bank and ATM and suggested that “perhaps the town's credit union could take up the slack” providing ATM facilities.

Cllr Brendan Barry said the loss of the bank was bad enough but the loss of the ATM was “disastrous” for Drumshanbo.

“We are being directed to use the post office for banking but we don't know what the withdrawal limits will be for customers and the post office is only open for usual business hours,” he noted.

“With the night time economy finally re-opening people will need access to cash outside of post office opening hours,” he pointed out.

Also read: Leitrim councillor calls for funding stream to enable communities to purchase former bank properties