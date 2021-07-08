Video: Time to enter your Stylish Silage for An Tostal

Drumshanbo is bringing the fun back with stylish silage 2021

Video: Time to enter your Stylish Silage for An Tostal

Stylish Silage 2021

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Drumshanbo's Stylish Silage is back, bringing colour, fun and imagination to the beautiful town for Summer.

Entries for this year's competition closes on July 17 - so get those ideas in.

Last chance to win extra special Carrick Cineplex passes

Already there are a few bales taking on a new lease of life around the town and we can't wait to show you some of the funny ideas that locals are labouring!

Check out this interpretation of the faritytale shoe house on the Square in Drumshanbo:

Know the rules before you enter:

Proposed development of Leitrim's coastline

