Video: Time to enter your Stylish Silage for An Tostal

Stylish Silage 2021
Drumshanbo's Stylish Silage is back, bringing colour, fun and imagination to the beautiful town for Summer.
Entries for this year's competition closes on July 17 - so get those ideas in.
Already there are a few bales taking on a new lease of life around the town and we can't wait to show you some of the funny ideas that locals are labouring!
Check out this interpretation of the faritytale shoe house on the Square in Drumshanbo:
Know the rules before you enter:
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.