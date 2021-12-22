Funding Granted for Large Extension to Drumshanbo Vocational School

A major extension to Drumshanbo’s secondary School has received the go ahead from the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD.

Local FG Councillor and Chairperson of the Board of Management, Enda Mc Gloin has warmly welcomed the announcement under the additional accommodation scheme.

The extension to the school comprises of 5x 58.6m Mainstream Classrooms, 2x 15m2 SET Rooms, 1x88.6m2 Multimedia Room, 1x 88.6m2 Textiles Room, 2x Class Base SEN.

This is a significant investment in the future of the region making Drumshanbo one of the biggest school campuses in Leitrim.

The announcement has also been welcomed by local Minister of State, Frank Feighan TD who was informed of the news by Minister Foley this evening.

“This is great news for the School Principal, Martin Fallon and his staff providing 5 mainstream classrooms which will cater for the ever-increasing pupil numbers at DVS” stated Cllr Mc Gloin

“The exact funding amount will be held back to allow a competitive tendering process that I hope can get underway as soon as plans are completed early in 2022.

“As Chairperson of the Board of Management I wish to compliment Martin and his colleagues at the ETB including CEO, Tom Grady for putting forward an excellent application to the department which was rewarded with a positive result.

“At a political level I want to thank our local TD and Minister of State Frank Feighan who I asked to lobby on our behalf at government level and to Minister Foley for the allocation of funding.

“In conclusion I wish to thank the board of management for their support including Cllr Paddy O’Rourke who is also on the board of the Mayo/Sligo/Leitrim Education and Training Board” concluded Cllr Mc Gloin.