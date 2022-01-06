Breaking News: €596,290 in funding for Drumshanbo

Local TD and Minister of State, Frank Feighan TD has this morning welcomed significant funding under the RRDF programme of €1,176,000 for 2 projects in the constituency, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and Ballisodare Co Sligo.

In Leitrim the local community council in association with Leitrim Co Council are allocated €596,290 for a project to the value of €745,362 to develop plans to repurpose two high profile buildings in the town centre as the Exchange Smart Working Hub and Creative Studios which will create access to the town back lands for recreation and business use and to carry out design works for the people’s park.

The application expresses the hope that when this project comes to fruition it will bring a derelict building back into use, increase footfall and regenerate the town centre creating the potential for a smart digital working hub and creatives spaces generating more employment based in the town centre.

Meanwhile in Sligo the town of Ballisodare will receive €580,000 in a €725,000 project to develop plans for the Sally Gardens area including a new town park in the back lands with activity and events and off-street parking. The plans will include pedestrian routes, traffic management and a river trail. The project aims to transform the public realm and amenity offering to create a more vibrant and inviting village centre.

Minister Feighan has congratulated both local authorities and the local communities for putting together good projects ensuring that their projects ticked all the boxes in regeneration, bringing footfall and employment back into the town centres and reducing vacancy.

“The Government’s rural regeneration and town centre first initiative is bringing over 1 billion to transform many towns and villages and I am convinced that this funding will have a real impact on Ballisodare and Drumshanbo.”