04 May 2022

The Shed Distillery launches Ashford Castle Irish Gin edition

04 May 2022 3:00 PM

The wonderful partnership between the world-renowned Ashford Castle Estate and the remarkable Shed Distillery, the home of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, gives life to a refreshingly bright exotic gin, with the fresh and subtle flavours of citrus and honey.

This truly unique pairing carefully balances gunpowder tea and fresh citrus fruits from the Orient with smooth-flowing honey from the first harvest of beehives on the Ashford Castle Estate and wood sorrel, which flourishes below the vast tree population in the 350-acre Castle gardens.  

Born of the curious mind of PJ Rigney (Manager Director and Founder of The Shed Distillery) and Brian Taft (Head Distiller at The Shed Distillery), the exclusive gin was created in close partnership with the team at Ashford Castle led by Noli Alngohuro, Bar and Lounge Manager and General Manager, Niall Rochford.  Every precious drop is slow-distilled by hand, sealed, hand-bottled and labelled at The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.

The stunning deep-green edition of the flagship Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin bottle represents the colours of the prestigious Ashford Castle Estate and the label bears the hallmark Ashford Castle Estate logo in golden foil alongside the Curious Jackalope of The Shed Distillery brands.

The partnership between the two family-owned businesses was born of a shared ethos.  Passion, authenticity, sustainability and concern for local employment represents the philosophy of both companies.  

The 800-year-old Ashford Castle Estate in beautiful Co. Mayo now employs more than 400 people and employee numbers have risen to over 80 at The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim following the opening of the new €3.5 million visitor centre.  

The new Ashford Castle Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin edition will be exclusively available online from Mrs Tea’s Boutique & Bakery on the Ashford Castle Estate and The Shed Distillery Experience gift shop in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim from 3 May 2022.

ABV: 43%
Price: €65.00


 

Local News

