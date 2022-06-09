Meet Leitrim Rose candidate: Saoirse Gibbons

My name is Saoirse Gibbons, I’m 24, from Drumshanbo. The Shed Distillery, home of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin has sponsored me for the Leitrim Rose selection. I’m delighted to have the support of the team, my family, and my friends. I’m currently attending the National University of Ireland Galway studying Drama, Theatre and Performing with Irish.



What is the most important issue affecting young people in Irish society today?

Social media has a huge influence on young people in Ireland today. While there are some positives, for example, communicating with those abroad, organisation of activism, creating awareness etc… There are also, some concerning issues, particularly around pressures on body image and self-esteem. This can promote the idea of diet culture and the popularisation of crash diets which are incredibly unhealthy and unsustainable. For example, Kim Kardashian explained she lost 16lbs in three weeks to wear a dress for the Met Gala. Influencers on social media create an illusion of reality. You only really see a snippet of someone’s day which in turn can create an unrealistic expectation of reality. Therefore, causing anxiety and distress when our lives do not compare.



Why did I want to get involved in the Rose of Tralee?

The Rose of Tralee is a fantastic platform for raising awareness of certain causes and organisations that may otherwise go unrecognised. I really enjoy meeting new people, like in my role at The Shed Distillery as a ‘Brand Ambassador’. We are constantly meeting and greeting new visitors from around the country and the world. I’m really looking forward to the selection night and I would like to thank you, everyone, for your support.