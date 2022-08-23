Search

23 Aug 2022

Leitrim Rose shines on Tralee stage

Leitrim Rose shines on Tralee stage

Leitrim Rose Saoirse Gibbons with Dáithi Ó Sé

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

23 Aug 2022 10:38 AM

Leitrim Rose Saoirse Gibbons shone on stage at the Rose of Tralee last night, Monday August 22.

Saoirse appeared in the second part of the show after the news. She glided on stage wearing a stunning emerald green ball gown. Saoirse had told the Leitrim Observer it was the "dress of her dreams" and it did not disappoint. It was designed and created by Margaret Coyne Couture in Dowra.

Saoirse conversed with Dáithí for a few minutes as gaelige, before going on to say her favourite part of the experience was her homecoming to Leitrim. She thanked everyone for turning out to support her in Drumshanbo and she was delighted that many of the roses also have Leitrim down as their highlight of the rose tour.

Saoirse talked about her studies in NUIG, the challenges during Covid and her hopes to become a teacher. The Shed Distillery where she works as a tour guide got a good plug. And even her mother Jacqui got to join in the conversation when James Patrice had a chat with her in the audience.

Saoirse finished off her time on stage singing Elton John's "Your Song" which Dáithí O Sé said was beautiful.

Well done Saoirse!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media