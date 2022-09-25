Search

25 Sept 2022

New to the market - three bed semi detached in Drumshanbo

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

25 Sept 2022 4:01 PM

Presented in immaculate condition is this three bedroom semi detached property at 7 Aonach Beag on the Dowra Road in Drumshanbo.


Within easy walking distance of the town centre and all amenities this property is ready to move into and is presented with a modern decor and is in pristine condition.


The entrance hallway is spacious and has a downstairs wc, off the hallway is a large sitting room on the right with a solid fuel stove, the kitchen is bright and modern with blue painted kitchen units with lots of storage space, integrated patio doors leading to a fabulous entertaining space which is south facing, and on the first floor are three double bedrooms one with an ensuite and a family bathroom.


Parking is included with the property and there is also a great external shed which is plumbed for washing machine and could be used as a utility space. This property is ready for its new owners.
This house is located close to many amenities in Drumshanbo including the Boardwalk, Acres Lake amenity area, Lough Allen and all water sports nearby.


There are schools, a creche and playschool facilities all nearby together with a choice of shops and other amenities while Carrick-on-Shannon is a short drive away.


Contact Celia in REA Brady to organise a viewing to appreciate all its modern finishes and decor.
Guide price is €169,900.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media