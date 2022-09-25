New to the market - three bed semi detached in Drumshanbo

Presented in immaculate condition is this three bedroom semi detached property at 7 Aonach Beag on the Dowra Road in Drumshanbo.



Within easy walking distance of the town centre and all amenities this property is ready to move into and is presented with a modern decor and is in pristine condition.



The entrance hallway is spacious and has a downstairs wc, off the hallway is a large sitting room on the right with a solid fuel stove, the kitchen is bright and modern with blue painted kitchen units with lots of storage space, integrated patio doors leading to a fabulous entertaining space which is south facing, and on the first floor are three double bedrooms one with an ensuite and a family bathroom.



Parking is included with the property and there is also a great external shed which is plumbed for washing machine and could be used as a utility space. This property is ready for its new owners.

This house is located close to many amenities in Drumshanbo including the Boardwalk, Acres Lake amenity area, Lough Allen and all water sports nearby.



There are schools, a creche and playschool facilities all nearby together with a choice of shops and other amenities while Carrick-on-Shannon is a short drive away.



Contact Celia in REA Brady to organise a viewing to appreciate all its modern finishes and decor.

Guide price is €169,900.