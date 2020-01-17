Shane Ellis - Fianna Fáil

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the door steps in Sligo-Leitrim now that the election campaign is under way?

A: One-off housing planning permission.

Healthcare & Access to mental health services.

Afforestation across the constituency.

Childcare and early years care.

Getting our fair share of jobs into the North West.

Supports for the troubled farming sector.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency in the next Dail?

A: Access to a fair and transparent Health service.

Creation of sustainable long term employment and supports for small business through Brexit.

A total review of planning with regard to one-off housing, to deliver a workable solution for all.

Support for the farming families.

Support for the self employed.

A climate change policy which does not use Agriculture as the scape-goat for all carbon emissions and climate problems.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I am a young candidate who will work hard to bring the needs of the Constituency to Dail Eireann and deliver results for all sectors of the electorate.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: One-off housing planning permission. Without one-off rural housing our whole communities erode away, our schools, GAA clubs, shops and post offices disappear.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency?

A: The candidate with the most votes!