Meet the candidates
Shane Ellis - Fianna Fáil
Questions & Answers
Shane Ellis
Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the door steps in Sligo-Leitrim now that the election campaign is under way?
A: One-off housing planning permission.
Healthcare & Access to mental health services.
Afforestation across the constituency.
Childcare and early years care.
Getting our fair share of jobs into the North West.
Supports for the troubled farming sector.
Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency in the next Dail?
A: Access to a fair and transparent Health service.
Creation of sustainable long term employment and supports for small business through Brexit.
A total review of planning with regard to one-off housing, to deliver a workable solution for all.
Support for the farming families.
Support for the self employed.
A climate change policy which does not use Agriculture as the scape-goat for all carbon emissions and climate problems.
Q: Why should people vote for you?
A: I am a young candidate who will work hard to bring the needs of the Constituency to Dail Eireann and deliver results for all sectors of the electorate.
Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?
A: One-off housing planning permission. Without one-off rural housing our whole communities erode away, our schools, GAA clubs, shops and post offices disappear.
Q: Who will top the poll in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency?
A: The candidate with the most votes!
