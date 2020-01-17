Nessa Cosgrove - Labour Party

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the door steps in Sligo-Leitrim now that the election campaign is under way?

A: Concern about the lack of social housing or affordable rental accommodation. Massive shortage in home help services and mental health services. Waiting lists in our hospitals. Lack of secure employment opportunities. Concerns regarding the transition needed to address climate change. Affordable childcare. Lack of adequate public transport and rural services - the overall decline of rural Ireland.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency in the next Dail?

A: I think we in this area should get our fair share of the pie. We live in the most amazing place in the world but this entire region has been neglected for years. I think a key priority is ensuring that all developments in this area are made in measured and considerate way; by supporting sustainable farming, encouraging diversification of the rural economy and a commitment to sustainable job creation.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I am a very enthusiastic, approachable and hardworking woman with a lot of energy! I will stand up for what is right and will represent all people from all backgrounds and from all communities. I have a strong track record of getting things done in an effective and inclusive way by working in partnership with various voluntary, community and statutory organisations. Through my work I am very aware of the gaps within service provision but as an experienced community activist and trade unionist I am used to campaigning in ways that will bring about positive changes to our individual lives and to our community.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Ensure that everyone has a roof over their head that they can call home. Building adequate social, affordable and sustainable housing on a local and national scale. Over 10,000 people living in Ireland without a home and thousands more living daily with the constant fear of eviction, in my opinion is the biggest failing of our time.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency?

A: I would love to say that I will! I hope people will be brave enough to vote for change. Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have been on this ‘you step in and-I step out’ roundabout for the past 100 years and I would love to see people voting for a new, strong and progressive voice to represent them.