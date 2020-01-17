Blaithín Gallagher (Green Party)

Q: What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the door steps in Sligo-Leitrim now that the election campaign is under way?

A: Fear of climate change and loss of biodiversity:

Inadequate health service provision at primary and tertiary level:

Insufficient support for carers, people with disabilities and the aging population

Rural decline - lack of support for agriculture; loss of way of life.

Lack of rural infrastructure; lack of access to affordable rural public transport options and local services.

Unavailable social and affordable housing for purchase and or rental.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency in the next Dail?

A: Plans for revitalisation of villages and towns. Availability of affordable accommodation, particularly in larger urban areas, like Sligo.

Improved public transport provision at affordable prices. Development of a local Demand Responsive Transport Service. Revision of public transport/road development spending ratio.

Improved Access to health services. Properly resourced triage centres at selected primary care centres to remove pressures on A&E.

Support for farmers; Transition to sustainable farming practices; New opportunities in farm enterprise; Green apprenticeships; Move to niche quality produce. Fair prices for farmers.

A guaranteed local and community dividend from existing and future renewable energy projects.

Prioritise cost efficient energy grant schemes for the affordable upgrade of private housing stock.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I will fight for real and meaningful change. I’m not afraid to speak the truth or tackle issues head on. I promise integrity and honesty in all my work. Sustainable livelihoods & communities, new agriculture opportunities supporting farmers to innovate, protect our land, and increase biodiversity, will be to the forefront of my work all underpinned by ensuring we address the climate emergency.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: An holistic approach to decision-making through full Irish implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for a healthy more equal society based on a truly sustainable economy and protection of the natural environment.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency?

A:If people want same old, same old, the current incumbents, who had five years to implement changes they promised and haven’t done, will top poll.

Fine Gael/ Fianna Fail government are masquerading as opposition. We need a new voice to speak on critical issues, a voice to ensure that the climate emergency MUST permeate all policy. I will be that voice.