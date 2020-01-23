Affordable and social homes a reality for Roscommon - Murphy

Fianna Fáil is committing to an ambitious programme of affordable and social housing in Counties Roscommon and Galway over the next 5 years.

According to Roscommon-Galway TD, Eugene Murphy, the party is also pledging a Special Savings Scheme for first time buyers to help them pull together a deposit for their first home.

“This is all part of a central plan aimed at making owning your own home a real prospect again. Since first entering the Dáil in 2016 the worry from families trapped in homelessness or a never-ending cycle of renting has been a regular issue raised in my constituency offices.

“Owning your own home was always considered a basic right in Ireland. But in recent years it has become further and further out of the reach of an entire generation of people, thanks to the disastrous policies of the outgoing government. It is unacceptable, and it must change.

“My party is promising to build 50,000 affordable homes and 50,000 social homes across the country over the next 5 years if elected to Government.

“In addition, we are promising a special savings scheme for first time buyers, that will work similarly to the SSIA. Under this plan, the State will add €1 to every €3 saved by those pulling together a deposit for their first mortgage. This would increase the savings by 33% - with the State contributing a maximum of €10,000.

“We are committed to solving the housing crisis. Under Fine Gael there is no end to crisis and things have only become worse. It is time for a change,” concluded Deputy Murphy.