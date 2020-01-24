Sligo/Leitrim candidate profile: Bernie O'Hara (Independent)

What do you think will be the main issues coming up on the door steps in Sligo-Leitrim now that the election campaign is under way?

A. I believe the health crisis affects nearly every household, and will be a big issue; rural decline/the neglect of the region; increase in retirement/pension age.

What should be the key local priorities for the Sligo-Leitrim constituency in the next Dail?

To stop any further planting of Sitka spruce forests, a non-native variety which is causing untold damage and is massively prevalent across the area; to provide funding for badly needed infrastructure to attract new businesses to the area – and help keep what is already here – which is essential if we’re serious about employment and halting rural decline.

Why should people vote for you?

A: The people of this area need someone to represent them who has a genuine concern for the welfare and rights of all in the region. I will not sit idly by while rural life continues to be decimated, I will fight to protect the rights of the people which are being taken from them.

Unlike party politicians, who seem to have lost all authority as party leaders call the shots, I will work for and answer to the voters of Sligo-Leitrim. I have the ability and experience to find solutions to problems and am passionate about the right of every citizen to a decent standard of living and the right to retire without having to claim dole before they can receive the pension they paid into all their lives.

If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: Address the management and waste problems in the HSE and provide adequate health services including home health care without this potentially crippling new ‘co-payment’ charge.

Who will top the poll in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency?

A: Too early to call.