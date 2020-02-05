Some FAQ's for those voting for the first time in #GE2020

If you are voting for the first time this Saturday, February 8 here are some answers to frequently asked questions courtesy of the National Youth Council of Ireland.

(Please remember, you must be registered to vote on the 2019/20 Register of Electors or the Supplementary List to be entitled to vote.)

Who can vote in a General Election?

Only Irish citizens and British citizens residing in the State can vote in an Irish General Election. You must be ordinarily resident in the State on 1st September 2018, to be allowed register on the 2019/20 Register of Electors, which is the register being used in this General Election.

I have not voted before or have not voted in this area before; how do I find out where to cast my vote?

If you are not sure about where your polling station is, it is best to contact the relevant city/county council and ask for the location/address of your polling station. Full list of city/county councils are here https://www.housing.gov.ie/local-government/administration/local-authorities/local-authorities

What times are the polling stations open at on February 8th?

The polling stations are open between 7am to 10pm on Saturday, February 8th.

What forms of I.D. is acceptable to bring to the polling station?

The following documents are acceptable for identification purposes: a passport (either Passport Book or Passport Card); a driving licence; an employee identity card containing a photograph; a student identity card issued by an educational institution and containing a photograph; a travel document containing name and photograph; a Bank or Savings or Credit Union book containing your address in the constituency and/or a Public Services Card.

What is the process when I arrive at the polling station?

Some polling stations, usually in urban areas may have a large number of polling booths; information is usually provided at the polling station entrance to indicate which polling booth you should go to. In some polling stations, there may only be one polling booth.

What is the process when I reach the correct polling booth?

When you have located the correct polling booth, give the polling staff your name and address along with a polling card (if you received one) or I.D. if requested. The staff will check your details and if you are on the register (including the supplementary register) and entitled to vote in a General Election you can vote on February 8th and will be given a ballot paper. Take the ballot paper to the area provided for voting and cast your vote using the pen or pencil provided. Do not write anything on the ballot paper except as per the instructions on it, if you do your vote may be deemed spoiled and will not be counted. When finished fold your ballot paper and put it in the ballot box.

For more information see: FAQ's for first time voters