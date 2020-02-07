LISTEN: Leitrim Observer General Election 2020 Podcast takes an in-depth look at the Sligo Leitrim constituency

Leitrim Observer Editor Claire McGovern and Deputy Editor Donal O'Grady discuss the Sligo-Leitrim constituency: the candidates, the issues and some predictions too!

The full list of candidates in this constituency are:

Cllr Gino O’Boyle (People Before Profit Alliance)

Bláithin Gallagher (Green Party)

Senator Frankie Feighan (Fine Gael)

Cllr Thomas Walsh (Fine Gael)

Deputy Eamon Scanlon (Fianna Fáil)

Deputy Marc McSharry (Fianna Fáil)

Shane Ellis (Fianna Fáil)

Deputy Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin)

Nessa Cosgrove (Labour Party)

Ann McCloskey (Aontú)

Oisin O’Dwyer (Renua)

Paul McWeeney (National Party)

Cllr Declan Bree (Independent/Independents 4 Change)

John Perry (Independent)

Marian Harkin (Independent)

James Conway (Independent)

Bernie O’Hara (Independent)

Sean Wynne (Independent)

Mary O'Donnell (Independent)