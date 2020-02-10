Former Fine Gael junior minister eliminated in the seventh count in Sligo/Leitrim at #GE2020
John Perry IND candidate, has been eliminated following the seventh count.
Former Fine Gael junior minister, John Perry, has been eliminated in the seventh count here at the Sligo Park Hotel.
Perry had a disappointing result securing just 1367 first preference votes after his decision to run as an independent candidate.
Again, the transfer of Nessa Cosgrove's (Lab) votes, failed to elect anyone to fill the three remaining seats, however Green Party candidate, Bláthín Gallagher secured 351 transfers and Independent, Marian Harkin, also secured a significant amount of votes from Cosgrove - 250, in fact.
So Perry's final vote of 1464 will now be distributed in the eighth count.
The results of the eighth count:
Declan Bree IND 2886
James Conway IND 1655
Shane Ellis FF 3006
Frankie Feighan FG 5637
Bláithín Gallagher GP 2403
Marian Harkin IND 7941
Marc Mac Sharry FF 7483
Gino O'Boyle PBP 2626
John Perry IND 1464
Eamon Scanlon FF 6461
Thomas Walsh FG 4916
Sean Wynne IND 1836
Non transferable: 44
Eliminated: John Perry (Independent)
His 1464 votes will now be redistributed.
