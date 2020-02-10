#GE2020
Tenth count over in Sligo/Leitrim and three seats still left to fill
Blaithin Gallagher, GP has been eliminated in the tenth count.
Despite 10 counts three seats still remain unfilled in the four-seater Sligo/Leitrim constituency this afternoon, Monday, February 10, 2020.
Independent Marian Harkin was the big winner this count securing 460 transfers following the elimination of fellow independent, Sean Wynne in the ninth count.
Other candidates who gained vital transfers from Wynne were Shane Ellis FF (263) and Frank Feighan FG (242).
Green Party candidate, Bláthín Gallagher has now been eliminated and her votes are set to be distributed.
Bláithín Gallagher (GP) has been eliminated following tenth count.
Here are the results:
Declan Bree IND + 112 3216
Shane Ellis FF +263 3328
Frankie Feighan FG +242 6065
Bláithín Gallagher GP +100 2575
Marian Harkin IND +460 8962
Marc Mac Sharry FF +184 7917
Gino O'Boyle PBP +100 2976
Eamon Scanlon FF +99 7285
Thomas Walsh FG +70 541
Non transferable: 355
Bláithín Gallagher's votes will now be distributed. Three seats still to fill.
