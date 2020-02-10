Tenth count over in Sligo/Leitrim and three seats still left to fill

Despite 10 counts three seats still remain unfilled in the four-seater Sligo/Leitrim constituency this afternoon, Monday, February 10, 2020.

Independent Marian Harkin was the big winner this count securing 460 transfers following the elimination of fellow independent, Sean Wynne in the ninth count.

Other candidates who gained vital transfers from Wynne were Shane Ellis FF (263) and Frank Feighan FG (242).

Green Party candidate, Bláthín Gallagher has now been eliminated and her votes are set to be distributed.

Here are the results of the tenth count:

Bláithín Gallagher (GP) has been eliminated following tenth count.

Here are the results:

Declan Bree IND + 112 3216

Shane Ellis FF +263 3328

Frankie Feighan FG +242 6065

Bláithín Gallagher GP +100 2575

Marian Harkin IND +460 8962

Marc Mac Sharry FF +184 7917

Gino O'Boyle PBP +100 2976

Eamon Scanlon FF +99 7285

Thomas Walsh FG +70 541



Non transferable: 355

Bláithín Gallagher's votes will now be distributed. Three seats still to fill.