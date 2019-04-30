National Broadband Plan overrun frustrates those in Midlands-North-West without access to high speed broadband

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan and European Parliament candidate for Midlands-North-West, Brendan Smith, has said the rising costs for the National Broadband Plan (NBP) are a growing source of frustration to those who are not receiving high speed broadband across the north west and border region.

Deputy Smith commented, “The National Broadband Plan has been hit by delays and we only have one bidder left in the process.

“The costs are continuing to rise and mimic the government’s mishandling of the National Children’s Hospital. It appears the government are not capable of delivering crucial national projects on budget.

“This whole process has been very badly handled. It is not acceptable that people who are waiting on the provision of broadband are subjected to repeated delays. This service is urgently needed and must not be delayed any longer,” concluded Deputy Smith.