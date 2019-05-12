Cllr Bohan welcomes the taking in charge of housing estates

Cllr Mary Bohan welcomes the fact that Leitrim County Council is proposing this week to take in charge thirty six housing estates in Leitrim.

"Following the public advertisement in the Leitrim Observer there is an eight week period for the public to make submissions. Following this it will come before a full meeting of the Council for approval at the latest September," the Fianna Fáil candidate in the Manorhamilton electoral area said.

Cllr Mary Bohan

"However it is very disappointing that there are still many estates not ready for taking in charge due to ongoing issues regarding bonds and other legal matters, particularly in Dromahair and Manorhamilton," she added.

"Residents in these estates, through no fault of their own, have been left in a very difficult position, having to take financial responsibility for lighting and estate maintenance.

"I am calling on the Department of the Environment to provide extra resources to Leitrim County Council to assist in dealing with this matter. All of the remaining estates should and urgently need to be taken in charge before the end of this year," Cllr Bohan stated.