Who’s holding our towns back asks Independent candidate Yvonne Hollidge

"As my campaign has progressed, I have heard about the concerns for the future of towns such as Carrick-on-Shannon, Mohill and the surrounding areas", said Independent candidate, Yvonne Hollidge.

“Both local businesses and residents have voiced concerns about seemingly stagnant or blocked development. What is often standing in the way of development is personal gain and interest being put before the good of the town. For example, I would ask why is it that Leitrim is the only county not to have a Dunnes Stores?

“Luckily there is a solution. Available funding should be invested into supporting and protecting existing business, attracting real sustainable businesses that offers fair employment rights and improve key infrastructure rather than only improving the aesthetics of our towns.

“Personal interest should be set aside and dealt with, because our community deserves better. We should be putting in place developments to show off our community’s personality and values and not just concentrate on the business that benefits only a few in our community.

“If I am elected as a councillor, I will push for the changes needed while protecting the traditions of the area that we value so much. I will focus on the job in hand and work with anyone with a wish to improve our lovely county,” she stated.