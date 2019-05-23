Nine candidates for six seats in the Manorhamilton area

The Manorhamilton electoral area has nine candidates for the six seats on offer.

With the six outgoing councillors all seeking re-election, there are three newcomers hoping to make a mark with the electorate and grab a coveted seat on the local authority.

Fianna Fail is putting forward outgoing councillors Mary Bohan (Drumkeerin) and Justin Warnock (Kinlough).

Fine Gael's candidates are outgoing councillors Frank Dolan (Newtownmanor) and Sean McDermott (Glenfarne) and they are joined by first time candidate John Joe Dowdican (Tullaghan).

Sinn Fein's candidate is outgoing councillor Padraig Fallon (Drumkeerin).

The Green Party are putting forward Blaithín Gallagher (Creevelea), while the Independent ranks have two candidates, both from Manorhamilton, in outgoing councillor Felim Gurn, and Jamie Murphy.

Voting across the electoral area takes place on Friday, May 24, from 7am to 10pm.