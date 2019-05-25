#LE19
Mary Bohan and Padraig Fallon well on track to retaining their seats
Just over half of the Manohramilton tallies are completed.
With 52% of boxes are now tallied in the Manorhamilton area Leitrim's longest serving county councillor, Mary Bohan (FF) looks certain to retain her seat as does Sinn Féin's, Padraig Fallon.
A number of other sitting councillors are also polling strongly but it is worth bearing in mind that tallies still have yet to be completed in the Killargue, Kinlough, Largy, Manorhamilton, Newtownmanor, Tarmon and Tullaghan areas.
As it stands the tallies are as follows:
Bohan (FF) 654
Dolan (FG) 358
Dowdican (FG) 54
Fallon (SF) 610
Gallagher (GP) 167
Gurn (Ind) 242
McDermott (FG) 501
Murphy (Ind) 170
Warnock (FF) 201
