Mary Bohan and Padraig Fallon well on track to retaining their seats

With 52% of boxes are now tallied in the Manorhamilton area Leitrim's longest serving county councillor, Mary Bohan (FF) looks certain to retain her seat as does Sinn Féin's, Padraig Fallon.

A number of other sitting councillors are also polling strongly but it is worth bearing in mind that tallies still have yet to be completed in the Killargue, Kinlough, Largy, Manorhamilton, Newtownmanor, Tarmon and Tullaghan areas.

As it stands the tallies are as follows:



Bohan (FF) 654

Dolan (FG) 358

Dowdican (FG) 54

Fallon (SF) 610

Gallagher (GP) 167

Gurn (Ind) 242

McDermott (FG) 501

Murphy (Ind) 170

Warnock (FF) 201