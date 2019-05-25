#LE19

Fianna Fáil looks set to top the poll in all three electoral areas in Co Leitrim

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Fianna Fail have run a very successful campaign in Leitrim's local elections.

The Green Party may be seeing a surge of support nationally, but there is little doubt that Fianna Fáil is set to top the poll in all three electoral areas.

This morning's tallies show that Sean McGowan (Carrick-on-Shannon LEA); Paddy O'Rourke (Ballinamore LEA) and Mary Bohan (Manorhamilton LEA) are all set to top the poll.