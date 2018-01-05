43rd Kiltoghert Adult Christmas party this week

The Kiltoghert Adult Christmas Party will be held in The Bush Hotel on Sunday, January 7, 2018.

This will be the 43rd consecutive party. As in former years it will be held in the afternoon with a commencing time of 3pm.

The ever popular Killina Céili band will once again be supplying the music. The usual loyal troupes of local set-dancers, including the Straw-Boys and Sean-Nós, together with Deasún and his accordion will be along to entertain as well, thereby, ensuring a feast of the best in traditional music, song and dance.