Farm walk at award-winning Monaghan Farm on June 12

A national farm walk will take place on the farm of the 2018 National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards winner, Darran and Denise McKenna, in Emyvale, Co Monaghan on Wednesday, June 12.

Darran and Denise supply Lakeland Dairies and are the first winners of the prestigious Quality Milk Award from the northern half of the country.

The Quality Milk Awards recognise standards of excellence in dairy farming, with dairy co-operatives throughout the country invited to nominate their top suppliers. Qualifying criteria include exceptional standards in milk hygiene, farm standards and farmer innovation and vision.

The McKenna family milks 92 cows and faced stiff competition from eight other farms to take home the award last year.

The farm walk is being organised by Teagasc, Lakeland Dairies the NDC and Ornua (the company behind the Kerrygold brand).

Lakeland Dairies chairperson, Alo Duffy, is encouraging all to attend the farm walk on June 12.

“We are extremely proud to have suppliers the calibre of Darran and Denise. Their achievement in winning the 2018 NDC / Kerrygold Quality Milk Award is quite outstanding.

“Darran and Denise’s skill, dedication and commitment to excellence over the years made them a very deserving winner of last year’s award. Being the first winners from the northern half of the country is an extra special recognition for their achievement. The McKennas bring passion to all aspects of their farm family and this is clear to see as you walk about the farm.

“Lakeland is honoured to be involved with Teagasc, the NDC and Ornua today and as part of our shared vision for creating a strong, sustainable industry for all,” he added.

The farm walk takes place from 1.30pm and all are welcome.