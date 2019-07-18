Ireland tops medal table at World Steak Challenge

Ireland has won a record 75 medals at the World Steak Challenge, more than any other competing country, including the World’s Best Fillet for a grass-fed Angus cross steak from ABP Cahir.

The overall World’s Best Steak title went to a grass-fed rib eye steak from Finland.

The World Steak Challenge, which is presented by Global Meat News, was held in Ireland for the first time this year, with support from Bord Bia, and featured over 300 competitors from 25 countries, competing across seven categories to win the title of World’s Best Steak.

World Steak Challenge judges and competitors were taken on an Irish food tour, organised by Bord Bia, on Wednesday 10 July, which included a trip to the suckler to beef farm of Jim Hogan in Rathrush, Co.Carlow.